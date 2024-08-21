Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck without lawyer: ‘Doing it on my own’

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck without lawyer: ‘Doing it on my own’
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck without lawyer: ‘Doing it on my own’

Jennifer Lopez has taken a bold step in her split from Ben Affleck by filing for divorce without a lawyer, indicating she's ready to move on with her life.

According to legal expert Marilyn Chinitz, Lopez's decision to file pro se (without counsel) suggests she "just wanted to get this done" and is likely working with a mediator to finalize the divorce.

The Atlas actress filed for divorce from Affleck in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20, listing April 26, 2024, as the date of separation.

"I think that she most likely just wanted to get this done, [that] there was a lot of hesitation and hemming and hawing back and forth, and it's a statement, 'I'm moving forward, I'm filing and I'm doing it on my own,’” said Chinitz.

She went on to say, "I think it's a real statement from her saying, 'I'm moving forward. Counsel or no counsel on filing.”

"I think the next step is to see how he [Affleck] responds, and I think that will give us a clue as to what's going on,"Chinitz further added.

California-based family law attorney David Glass also agrees, saying Lopez and Affleck are likely working with a mediator to figure out how to split their assets.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's split comes after they rekindled their romance in April 2021, years after their initial engagement and planned wedding in 2003.

Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care

Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck without lawyer: ‘Doing it on my own’

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck without lawyer: ‘Doing it on my own’
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect

Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect

Entertainment News

Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Travis Kelce bags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ with Adam Sandler
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Taylor Swift's maid of honor pick: Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, or Sabrina Carpenter?
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s kids 'ready for a fresh start' after divorce
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Taylor Swift shatters Michael Jackson's 3-decade-old record at Wembley stadium
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Taylor Swift set to make heartbreaking revelations amid Travis Kelce romance
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Jennifer Garner asks to ‘save the children’ after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Adam Sandler talks about his daughters’ concern for his lifestyle
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Travis Kelce to make Hollywood debut with first film ‘Loose Cannons’
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Real reason why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Taylor Swift introduces Florence Welch for surprise duet at Eras Tour
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere