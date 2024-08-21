Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck without lawyer: ‘Doing it on my own’

Jennifer Lopez has taken a bold step in her split from Ben Affleck by filing for divorce without a lawyer, indicating she's ready to move on with her life.
According to legal expert Marilyn Chinitz, Lopez's decision to file pro se (without counsel) suggests she "just wanted to get this done" and is likely working with a mediator to finalize the divorce.
The Atlas actress filed for divorce from Affleck in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20, listing April 26, 2024, as the date of separation.
"I think that she most likely just wanted to get this done, [that] there was a lot of hesitation and hemming and hawing back and forth, and it's a statement, 'I'm moving forward, I'm filing and I'm doing it on my own,’” said Chinitz.
She went on to say, "I think it's a real statement from her saying, 'I'm moving forward. Counsel or no counsel on filing.”
"I think the next step is to see how he [Affleck] responds, and I think that will give us a clue as to what's going on,"Chinitz further added.
California-based family law attorney David Glass also agrees, saying Lopez and Affleck are likely working with a mediator to figure out how to split their assets.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's split comes after they rekindled their romance in April 2021, years after their initial engagement and planned wedding in 2003.