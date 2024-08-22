'Stree 2' director opens up about Shraddha Kapoor's limited screen time in film

Director Amar Kaushik has broken his silence on the criticism surrounding Shraddha Kapoor's limited screen time in his latest film, Stree 2.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kaushik defended the creative decision.
“Yes, a lot of people told me but that’s how the character was. If you see, even Abhishek Banerjee comes 40 minutes into the film. With Aparshakti, it was vice versa. Until he got hypnotised or possessed by Sarkata, he was fully there in the madness. After that, he became someone else. It was the demand of the script," he stated.
Kaushik went on to share, “We write what is required. We don’t think, That this actor would feel bad, this role is short or long. For us, the Bible is the script and things have to be organic."
"My producer also has given me freedom in this regard. Some people even complained that Shraddha Kapoor’s screen time is less. If we added more scenes featuring Shraddha, then her entry would not have had the impact that it had now," he stated.
Stree 2, which released on August 15, has been a commercial success, grossing nearly 300 crore INR globally.
The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.