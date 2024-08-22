Royal

King Charles grants Kate Middleton a touching favour

King Charles III and the Princess of Wales are both battling cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024


King Charles has granted a heartfelt favour to Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte while interacting with public in Southport.

The monarch accepted a touching gift on the behalf of his daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

On Tuesday, his majesty visited Southport Town Hall to pay tribute to the victims of a recent brutal knife attack.

The tragic incident took the life of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, when a knifeman targeted a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club at the Hart Space Community Centre, as per Mirror.


During the visit, Charles was given some pink hearts crocheted by a woman called June who requested him to "give them to Kate and Charlotte."

He replied, "I will”

The official royal family page posted pictures from the visit and penned, “Thank you to the frontline emergency services for your selfless dedication to protect the people of Southport and surrounding communities.”

“This afternoon, The King spent time with community leaders and Merseyside’s Police, Fire & Rescue and Ambulance services, hearing about their response to recent events in the area,” the post concluded.

Coldplay sings 'Love Story' in Vienna after Taylor Swift cancels show

Coldplay sings 'Love Story' in Vienna after Taylor Swift cancels show
Cardi B hits back at haters over 'dumb' criticism amid pregnancy

Cardi B hits back at haters over 'dumb' criticism amid pregnancy
Tim Walz accepts VP nomination: 'Never underestimate a public school teacher'

Tim Walz accepts VP nomination: 'Never underestimate a public school teacher'
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute

Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute

Royal News

Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Prince Harry ignites Prince William anger over ‘rude’ remarks about Kate
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
King Charles builds ‘secret paranormal library’ to uncover UFO mysteries
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take huge decision for Archie, Lilibet's future
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Princess Kate replaced by Duchess Sophie in crucial royal duties amid health struggles
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's small request costs Colombia $2 million
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Kate Middleton pushes Prince William to give another chance to Harry
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Kate Middleton makes heart aching confession about Prince Harry