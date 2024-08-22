King Charles grants Kate Middleton a touching favour

King Charles has granted a heartfelt favour to Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte while interacting with public in Southport.
The monarch accepted a touching gift on the behalf of his daughter-in-law and granddaughter.
On Tuesday, his majesty visited Southport Town Hall to pay tribute to the victims of a recent brutal knife attack.
The tragic incident took the life of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, when a knifeman targeted a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club at the Hart Space Community Centre, as per Mirror.
During the visit, Charles was given some pink hearts crocheted by a woman called June who requested him to "give them to Kate and Charlotte."
He replied, "I will”
The official royal family page posted pictures from the visit and penned, “Thank you to the frontline emergency services for your selfless dedication to protect the people of Southport and surrounding communities.”
“This afternoon, The King spent time with community leaders and Merseyside’s Police, Fire & Rescue and Ambulance services, hearing about their response to recent events in the area,” the post concluded.