Coldplay sings 'Love Story' in Vienna after Taylor Swift cancels show

Coldplay surprises Swifties with Taylor Swift’s Love Story after she cancels her Eras Tour concert in Vienna.
The pop star had to cancel her show due to terror attack threats earlier this month. However, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin decided to surprise Swifties with the hit track of their favourite singer.
According to a video shared by a concertgoer on X, Chris shared the reason behind his surprise performance.
"We haven't mentioned that Vienna was in the news all over the world for all the wrong reasons. But what reached us was the beauty and the togetherness, and kindness of all of Taylor Swift's fans," he noted.
Chris explained, "So we felt — of course, Taylor is in America, she's not here — but we're here, so we have to do the best we can do. So, I don't want to let you think that we don't care about Swifities in our band."
Coldplay is currently on its Music of the Spheres world tour.
Furthemore, Maggie Rogers, who performed the song along with Chris, posted a clip of the a capella cover on Instagram.
She captioned the post, "From Vienna with love (heart emoji) @coldplay @taylorswift."