Rani Mukerji and YRF Set to revive 'Mardaani' in 2025

Rani Mukerji starred as Shivani Shivaji Roy in blockbuster film ‘Mardaani’

  by Web Desk
  August 22, 2024
Rani Mukerji and YRF Set to revive ‘Mardaani’ in 2025
Rani Mukerji and YRF Set to revive ‘Mardaani’ in 2025

Rani Mukerji, who starred as Shivani Shivaji Roy in 2014’s Mardaani, is all set to revive the movie with Yash Raj Films in 2025.

The blockbuster film was a hit that after 5 years the duo of Rani and YRF got together for Mardaani 2 in 2019.

A source told PinkVilla, “Mardaani is a franchise dear to Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra. They have been working on a script with an in-house team of writers for a while now, and have finally green-lit an idea that does justice to the legacy of part one and two.”

Mardaani 3 will reportedly movie into the pre-production stage after the writers are done with the “touches to the screenplay.”

“Be it Tahir Raj Bhasin in Mardaani or Vishal Jethwa in Mardaani 2, the franchise is known for menacing villains. The journey shall continue in the new chapter, as the makers will be pitting a strong personality against Rani Mukerji,” the insider explained.

From the first quarter of 2025, Rani will start shooting the upcoming film.

The release date of Mardaani 3 has not revealed yet.

