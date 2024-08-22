Prince Harry ignites Prince William anger over ‘rude’ remarks about Kate

Prince William is seemingly "furious" with younger brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for "deliberately" referring to his wife as Kate instead of Catherine.
A pal of the royal couple revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have angered the Prince of Wales by publicly calling his wife Kate, "even when they were sending her get-well-soon messages after her cancer diagnosis".
"William takes offence at people calling Catherine 'Kate', because she has asked to be known as Catherine,” a close friend of the couple told The Daily Beast
The insider shared, "It's a fairly simple wish to respect. I'm sure Meghan wouldn't like it if William started publicly calling her 'Meghan Markle,' Of course it's an utterly trivial thing, but those of us who know William know that it is one of the things that pushes his buttons. Pushing his buttons while he was going through his wife's cancer seemed an entirely unnecessary and deliberate irritation."
Kate requested her friends to call her Catherine, which she prefers, before getting married to William.
Their friend exclaimed it was "bloody rude" of the Spare author and his wife to refer to the Princess of Wales as Kate.