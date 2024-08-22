Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record

Al Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo shows off YouTube golden play button with his kids after breaking the world record for the fastest one million subscribers.
The 39-year-old soccer player's channel ‘UR Cristiano’ surpassed more than one million subscribers within just 90 minutes of launching.
Ronaldo celebrated this milestone with his kids,and surprise them by presenting the golden button he received from platform.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shared a video of these special moment on YouTube, titled ‘The golden button... for my golden kids.’
In a video, he can be seen unboxing the plaque in front of his kids and telling them that his channel has crossed a million subscribers.
Moreover, former Manchester United and Real Madrid player took it to his social media to thanked his subscribers for the golden button. He wrote, “A present for my family. Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!”
Netizens also reacted to Ronaldo’s golden button. One of the users wrote, “Bro had that plaque before he created the channel.”
Another commented, “Bro breaking records everywhere.”
The third gushed, “Goat got a 1 million subscriber plaque for an account that didn’t even exist 12 hours ago.”
To note, Ronaldo, who is also the most followed person on Instagram with 636 million followers, will also receive Diamond Play Buttons, as he has also crossed 10 million subscribers in less than 24 hours.