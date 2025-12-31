Alia Bhatt gives personal reason for not doing ‘2-3 films simultaneously’

Alia Bhatt has given a major reason for not doing multiple films simultaneously, like she used to do in her early career days.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi star got candid about returning to work after childbirth.
In a chat with ETimes, Alia shared, “Of course, the volume and the speed at which I work now are different because I have a child. But it’s a comfortable pace, and I’m happy with it. I like doing one film at a time and giving it all my energy.”
She added, “Earlier, I would do two or three films simultaneously, but I don’t want to do that anymore. Doing action after having a baby was very interesting because it allowed me to see what my body is capable of. It was such a learning experience, and it gave me a lot of respect for my body.”
Alia welcomed her daughter Raha in 2022 with husband Ranbir Kapoor.
On the work front, she will be seen in two most-anticipated movies.
The Indian actress has landed a role in Shiv Rawail’s Alpha. The YRF Spy Universe film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. It is slated to release in 2026.