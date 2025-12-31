Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Trending

Alia Bhatt gives personal reason for not doing ‘2-3 films simultaneously’

Alia Bhatt gets candid about the challanges of motherhood after welcoming daughter Raha

  • By Hafsa Noor
Alia Bhatt gives personal reason for not doing ‘2-3 films simultaneously’
Alia Bhatt gives personal reason for not doing ‘2-3 films simultaneously’

Alia Bhatt has given a major reason for not doing multiple films simultaneously, like she used to do in her early career days.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star got candid about returning to work after childbirth.

In a chat with ETimes, Alia shared, “Of course, the volume and the speed at which I work now are different because I have a child. But it’s a comfortable pace, and I’m happy with it. I like doing one film at a time and giving it all my energy.”

She added, “Earlier, I would do two or three films simultaneously, but I don’t want to do that anymore. Doing action after having a baby was very interesting because it allowed me to see what my body is capable of. It was such a learning experience, and it gave me a lot of respect for my body.”

Alia welcomed her daughter Raha in 2022 with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, she will be seen in two most-anticipated movies.

The Indian actress has landed a role in Shiv Rawail’s Alpha. The YRF Spy Universe film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. It is slated to release in 2026.

Shahid Kapoor's mom makes rare comments on actor's 'tough exterior'

Shahid Kapoor's mom makes rare comments on actor's 'tough exterior'
Sunny Deol honours late father Dharmendra ahead of ‘Ikkis’ release

Sunny Deol honours late father Dharmendra ahead of ‘Ikkis’ release
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan show sheer strength after emotional 2025

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan show sheer strength after emotional 2025

Hrithik Roshan makes ‘big revelation’ as he wraps up 2025 with girlfriend

Hrithik Roshan makes ‘big revelation’ as he wraps up 2025 with girlfriend
Ramsha Khan steps away from 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' after Bilal Abbas joins cast

Ramsha Khan steps away from 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' after Bilal Abbas joins cast
Nick Jonas introduces wife Priyanka Chopra's Hindi hype song with Joe, Kevin

Nick Jonas introduces wife Priyanka Chopra's Hindi hype song with Joe, Kevin
Jiya Shankar breaks silence on dating rumours with Abhishek Malhan

Jiya Shankar breaks silence on dating rumours with Abhishek Malhan
Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon

Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon
Kiara Advani wraps 2025 with never-seen-before snaps, calls it 'a year of firsts'

Kiara Advani wraps 2025 with never-seen-before snaps, calls it 'a year of firsts'
Akshaye Khanna hit with serious claims after 'Drishyam 3' exit

Akshaye Khanna hit with serious claims after 'Drishyam 3' exit
Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends

Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends
'Ikkis' director Sriram Raghavan shares candid take on 'Dhurandhar'

'Ikkis' director Sriram Raghavan shares candid take on 'Dhurandhar'

Popular News

'Chivalry II' Epic Games store’s December 31 free mystery game

'Chivalry II' Epic Games store’s December 31 free mystery game
25 minutes ago
Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with wife Anushka Sharma in 'joyful' way

Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with wife Anushka Sharma in 'joyful' way
42 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor's mom makes rare comments on actor's 'tough exterior'

Shahid Kapoor's mom makes rare comments on actor's 'tough exterior'
43 minutes ago