Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos

Yumna Zaidi sets best example on how to enjoy in rain!
The Gentleman actress has taken the internet by storm with her breathtaking photos from the Times Square in New York City.
Yumna exuded vintage Bollywood vibes as she enjoyed the time of her life amid mild rainfall and city lights.
The Nayab hitmaker turned to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a set of photos from NYC, offering fans a look into a well spent evening.
Yumna shared a brief video black-and-white clip featuring the actress hopping on a footpath with her clothes and rain coat fully drenched.
Next in the series were three still shots of Yumna, including the one in which she was flashing a bright smile holding an umbrella.
The carousel of the Parizaad starrer was captioned, “Motion Vs Still”
Reacting to her photos one ardent fan commented, “Why so pretty.”
While another noted, “u r still looking so pretty after getting wet in the rain.”
“That’s how you should enjoy in rain,” noted a third.
This new post comes over the heels of her meet & greet with fans in Washington DC last week, which she attended with her Tere Bin costar Wahaj Ali.