Trending

Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos

Yumna Zaidi shared adorable photos captured during a rainy evening at Times Square, NYC

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos

Yumna Zaidi sets best example on how to enjoy in rain!

The Gentleman actress has taken the internet by storm with her breathtaking photos from the Times Square in New York City.

Yumna exuded vintage Bollywood vibes as she enjoyed the time of her life amid mild rainfall and city lights.

The Nayab hitmaker turned to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a set of photos from NYC, offering fans a look into a well spent evening.

Yumna shared a brief video black-and-white clip featuring the actress hopping on a footpath with her clothes and rain coat fully drenched.

Next in the series were three still shots of Yumna, including the one in which she was flashing a bright smile holding an umbrella.


The carousel of the Parizaad starrer was captioned, “Motion Vs Still”

Reacting to her photos one ardent fan commented, “Why so pretty.”

While another noted, “u r still looking so pretty after getting wet in the rain.”

“That’s how you should enjoy in rain,” noted a third.

This new post comes over the heels of her meet & greet with fans in Washington DC last week, which she attended with her Tere Bin costar Wahaj Ali.

‘Game of Thrones’ actor joins Anupam Kher for his directorial ‘Tanvi: The Great’

‘Game of Thrones’ actor joins Anupam Kher for his directorial ‘Tanvi: The Great’
Ben Affleck finds ally in Mindy Kaling after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce

Ben Affleck finds ally in Mindy Kaling after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Dua Lipa rings in 29th Birthday with sizzling photos: 'life keeps getting better'

Dua Lipa rings in 29th Birthday with sizzling photos: 'life keeps getting better'
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos

Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos

Trending News

Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
‘Game of Thrones’ actor joins Anupam Kher for his directorial ‘Tanvi: The Great’
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Ayeza Khan drops sneak peak of her ‘look outside of characters and glam’
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Rani Mukerji and YRF Set to revive ‘Mardaani’ in 2025
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
'Stree 2' director opens up about Shraddha Kapoor's limited screen time in film
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Saboor Aly exudes boss lady vibes in classy black ensemble
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Sara Ali Khan goes gaga over Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' trailer
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Sonam Kapoor son Vayu's racy-car themed birthday cake goes viral
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
'Fauji' director breaks silence on Sajal Aly's film with Prabhas
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Shraddha Kapoor surpasses PM Narendra Modi in THIS remarkable feat
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif flaunt million-dollar smiles during recent outing
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Hania Aamir soaks up the Bali bliss in new post
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Pregnant Deepika Padukone hops on the '1 second reel bandwagon'