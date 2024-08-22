Dua Lipa rings in 29th Birthday with sizzling photos: 'life keeps getting better'

Grammy Award-winning singer Dua Lipa turned 29 on Thursday and marked the occasion with a series of stunning photos on Instagram.
The British star posed in an orange two-piece swimsuit, complete with a sheer tank top and chunky gold chain necklace, showcasing her incredible figure.
In the sizzling snaps, Lipa can be seen posing on a table surrounded by palm trees, holding a bunch of pink and red balloons and flashing a bright smile.
Lipa captioned the photos: "29!!!! And life just keeps getting better! Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx".
The Levetating singer has had an incredible few years, raking in £1million per week last year from festival performances, film appearances, and merchandise sales.
According to her account filings, Lipa's company Radicial 22 Live LLP had a turnover of £51.6million, leaving her with £21.7m in the save box.
Dua Lipa has been named the 29th richest person in the UK, with a net worth of £90million, according to the Sunday Times rich list.
She is set for another successful year following the release of her third album, Radical Optimism, in May.