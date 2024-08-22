‘Game of Thrones’ actor joins Anupam Kher for his directorial ‘Tanvi: The Great’

Anupam Kher has officially announced his collaboration with Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen for his upcoming directorial venture, Tanvi: The Great.
The film, which is currently being shot in Mumbai, marks Kher's second directorial project after Om Jai Jagadish in 2002.
Kher took to Instagram to share a video with Glen, where they discussed their excitement about working together.
Glen, who played the role of Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones, expressed his gratitude to Kher for offering him a "brilliant role" in the film
The two actors also talked about their previous collaboration in the British series Mrs Wilson.
“On a personal note I feel delighted and privileged to have #Iain act in my directorial venture. I have been an admirer of his brilliance on stage and on screen and of course of #GameOfThrones! . Thank you my friend!” he penned alongside the video.
In the comments section, Glen praised Kher, saying, "Anupam is a very special man. It’s impossible to spend any time with him without your view of the world being enriched. I’m so happy to be part of his film #TanviTheGreat.”
Tanvi: The Great is produced by Anupam Kher under his banner, Anupam Kher Studio.
The film's cast and release date are yet to be announced.