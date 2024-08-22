Ben Affleck finds ally in Mindy Kaling after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce

Ben Affleck is getting a major boost from his “home state delegation,” Mindy Kaling, at the 2024 Democratic National Convention amid his ongoing divorce with wife Jennifer Lopez.
While onstage at Chicago’s United Center on Wednesday night, August 21, the six-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress and comedian gave the Justice League star a mighty “shoutout” during a tribute to their home state of Massachusetts.
“I couldn’t leave here without giving a shoutout to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts!” said the Never Have I Ever creator.
Extending her hearty support, the actress expressed, “Everyone is always hating on us! But they just don’t get it! Go [Boston Red] Sox! Go Jason Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there!”
This comes a day after the Mother actress confirmed her split rumors with husband Affleck by filing for a divorce, after the Daredevil actor was spotted grabbing dinner with ex-wife Jennifer Garner in Connecticut.
“Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world!” Kaling quipped, referencing Affleck's partnership with the brand.
As per a source disclosed information, Page Six reported that the Atlas actress went ahead to file the divorce on the couple’s second anniversary as in to prove that she’s “a woman standing up in her own way.”
Lopez single-handedly submitted the documents in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.