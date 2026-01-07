Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's 19 years of relationship officially ends

The 'Babygirl' alum and the country singer initially filed for divorce in September last year

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are now officially exes!

On Tuesday, January 6th, the former couple formally finalized their divorce after spending 19 years together. 

According to People magazine, Kidman and Keith ended their relationship after the Nashville court announced the final verdict with a few alimony conditions, as the two also share their two daughters, Sunday and Faith. 

The pair also agreed to forego child support and alimony obligations, as each person is in charge of their own legal costs and fees. 

Notably, the court additionally advised the parents to treat their children with affection and care, as they require this the most after this massive change in their respective lives. 

The court issued an agreement to Kidman and Keith, in which authorities thoroughly guided them on how to communicate with their children and refrain from speaking negatively about each other. 

They also allowed the Babygirl alum to spend 306 days with her daughters, whom she welcomed with the country singer in 2008 and 2010. 

This decision of the Nashville court came three months after Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban. 

In September 2025, the two announced their high-profile separation, which sent the internet into a frenzy. 

The actress initially filed for divorce in September, with all legal issues involving assets and custody of the couple's two teenage daughters settled at that time.   

