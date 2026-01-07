Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Sydney Sweeney, Paul Feig to return with 'The Housemaid' sequel

Sydney Sweeney and Paul Feig have teamed up again for an exciting sequel to The Housemaid.  

After the successful box office closure of the novel-based film in December last year, the Anyone But You actress has once again signed up for the upcoming movie, The Housemaid’s Secret. 

Sydney and Amanda Seyfried to reprise their roles similarly in the initial instalment with a sizeable twist or two, and a welcome streak of dark humor.

According to Variety, the sequel will go into production later this year, with Sonnenshine hired to adapt the second book in McFadden’s series, called The Housemaid's Secret.

It follows that if this second film's a success, then a whole string of Housemaid movies could follow; McFadden has written four books to date, the most recent being 2024's The Housemaid’s Wedding (released the same year as the third book in the series, The Housemaid Is Watching

In an old interview, Paul Feig expressed his joy after the huge box office success, saying, "It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew."

"We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences," said the 63-year-old American filmmaker and actor.

As of now, the creators of the movie have yet to disclose the release date of the new instalment. 

