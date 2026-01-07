Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
David Harbour takes break from 'Behemoth!' after ‘Stranger Things’ finale

  • By Hafsa Noor
David Harbour has dropped out of Tony Gilroy’s upcoming drama film, Behemoth!, after reportedly getting “overwhelmed” by Stranger Things press tour.

A representative for Searchlight Pictures confirmed to Variety that the 50-year old actor has stepped back from his role.

As per tabloids, he was “overwhelmed” by the series wrap and the tight press scrutiny.

David, who starred as Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix show, has faced a wild ride during the press tour for the last season of Stranger Things, including his split from ex-wife Lily Allen, cheating allegations, and bullying rumors with co-star Millie Bobby Brown.

He will no longer star alongside Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Matthew Lillard, and Eva Victor in the most-awaited movie.

The upcoming drama revolves around "a musician from a lineage of musicians who returns to Los Angeles," serving as "a tribute to the music of films and the individuals who create it."

Written and directed by Tony Gilroy, Behemoth! also features Matthew Lillard, Alexa Swinton, Margarita Levieva, and Barry Livingston.

Moreover, Pedro and Olivia have been seen on set as the filming of Behemoth! has begun.

For those unversed, David still has plenty of other projects coming out soon. 

