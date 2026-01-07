Justin Baldoni exposes Blake Lively’s manipulative ‘trap’ in shocking twist

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal battle has become messier than before.
In the latest update on the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit between the It Ends with Us costars, the Five Feet Apart director’s unsealed text messages gave a shocking new turn to the case, as they exposed Lively’s alleged manipulative trap.
According to the legal documents obtained by Page Six, Baldoni accused the Gossip Girl starlet of “setting me up for a trap” by declining to use a body double for intimate scenes during their 2024 movie’s filming.
In a private text conversation with his former William Morris Endeavor agent Danny Greenberg on Dec. 30, 2023, the 41-year-old American actor and director wrote, “She’s refused a body double,” adding that Lively’s move was to deliberately put him in a difficult position.
Justin Baldoni alleged that the Another Simple Favor actress rejected his suggestions for the movie’s sex scenes and proposed that they “keep all of both of our clothes on for the big love scene,” a move he said was “just ridiculous if you know the book.”
“The whole thing is just a gigantic cluster f–k and yet I’m doing my best to stay positive, although it’s been very draining on me and time-consuming over this break to be dealing with an actress who is rewriting the writer and Director,” he complained.
Furthermore in the texts, the Jane the Virgin director also claimed that he agreed to 95% of Bake Lively’s demands just for peace, but it all turned out to be “brutal experience.”
“I’m doing my best to just stay positive and give her as many wins as possible to just finish this thing but it’s gonna be tough at some point,” he wrote, adding that the actress was “destroying her reputation.”
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit trial date has been set for May 18, 2026.