Ellie Goulding shares heartfelt update amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear

Ellie Goulding is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love she’s received!
Last week, the 39-year-old English singer-songwriter was appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to biodiversity and the climate.
The iconic songstress has been named in the King’s New Year Honours list, joining many other high-profile personalities, including actor Idris Elba and England women's football coach Sarina Wiegman.
To express her feelings and gratitude over the prestigious honour and the love she has received, the Love Me Like You Do singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 6, to pen a special note.
Alongside a carousel of photos featuring her participating in campaigns, summits, and international conferences, Ellie Goulding expressed, “It is such a great honour to receive an MBE for services to biodiversity and climate.”
“From the get go I have been guided and helped by women in this space. Last year we really saw and felt how much the climate and nature crisis is intensifying. But we continue to be carried forward by the incredible women holding the line - scientists, activists, lawyers, communicators, teachers, farmers, mothers, aunties, Indigenous leaders, and youth voices,” she continued.
The Close To Me singer further penned, “The talent pool is deep, fearless, and just keeps charging forwards. I am lifted on the shoulders of giants. Extremely proud. Thank you for the tremendous amount of love and congratulations I’ve received the past week.”
As she wrapped up her heartfelt statement, Goulding added, “Love, Dr Ellie Goulding MBE x.”
Ellie Goulding’s milestone achievement comes a month after she confirmed at the 2025 Fashion Awards that she is pregnant with her second child, which is her first with partner Beau Minniear.