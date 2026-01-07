Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Ellie Goulding shares heartfelt update amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear

The ‘Love Me Like You Do’ hitmaker is expecting a second child, her first with partner Beau Minniear

  • By Sidra Khan
Ellie Goulding shares heartfelt update amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear
Ellie Goulding shares heartfelt update amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear

Ellie Goulding is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love she’s received!

Last week, the 39-year-old English singer-songwriter was appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to biodiversity and the climate.

The iconic songstress has been named in the King’s New Year Honours list, joining many other high-profile personalities, including actor Idris Elba and England women's football coach Sarina Wiegman.

To express her feelings and gratitude over the prestigious honour and the love she has received, the Love Me Like You Do singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 6, to pen a special note.

Alongside a carousel of photos featuring her participating in campaigns, summits, and international conferences, Ellie Goulding expressed, “It is such a great honour to receive an MBE for services to biodiversity and climate.”

“From the get go I have been guided and helped by women in this space. Last year we really saw and felt how much the climate and nature crisis is intensifying. But we continue to be carried forward by the incredible women holding the line - scientists, activists, lawyers, communicators, teachers, farmers, mothers, aunties, Indigenous leaders, and youth voices,” she continued.

The Close To Me singer further penned, “The talent pool is deep, fearless, and just keeps charging forwards. I am lifted on the shoulders of giants. Extremely proud. Thank you for the tremendous amount of love and congratulations I’ve received the past week.”

As she wrapped up her heartfelt statement, Goulding added, “Love, Dr Ellie Goulding MBE x.”

Ellie Goulding’s milestone achievement comes a month after she confirmed at the 2025 Fashion Awards that she is pregnant with her second child, which is her first with partner Beau Minniear.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's 19 years of relationship officially ends

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's 19 years of relationship officially ends

Is ‘Stranger Things’ releasing surprise episode on January 7, 2026?

Is ‘Stranger Things’ releasing surprise episode on January 7, 2026?

Miley Cyrus uses unexpectedly cool tactic to deal with yelling photographer

Miley Cyrus uses unexpectedly cool tactic to deal with yelling photographer
'The Batman: Part II' brings Sebastian Stan on board for undisclosed role

'The Batman: Part II' brings Sebastian Stan on board for undisclosed role

Hugh Jackman looks nearly unrecognizable in 'The Death of Robin Hood' teaser

Hugh Jackman looks nearly unrecognizable in 'The Death of Robin Hood' teaser
Rob Reiner murder case takes major turn after big decision for Nick Reiner

Rob Reiner murder case takes major turn after big decision for Nick Reiner
'Avengers: Doomsday' 3rd trailer reveals James Marsden’s powerful return

'Avengers: Doomsday' 3rd trailer reveals James Marsden’s powerful return
Legendary Hungarian director Bela Tarr tragically passes away at 70

Legendary Hungarian director Bela Tarr tragically passes away at 70
Kristen Stewart reignites 'Twilight' buzz with surprising comeback conditions

Kristen Stewart reignites 'Twilight' buzz with surprising comeback conditions
Celine Dion excites fans with hilarious TikTok debut: ‘here I come’

Celine Dion excites fans with hilarious TikTok debut: ‘here I come’
Sadie Sink breaks silence on Eleven's bittersweet fate in 'Stranger Things'

Sadie Sink breaks silence on Eleven's bittersweet fate in 'Stranger Things'
Olivia Rodrigo breaks social media silence after painful Louis Partridge split

Olivia Rodrigo breaks social media silence after painful Louis Partridge split

Popular News

Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks

Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks
3 hours ago
'Ghar Kab Aaoge' singer Diljit Dosanjh marks 42nd birthday with global collab

'Ghar Kab Aaoge' singer Diljit Dosanjh marks 42nd birthday with global collab
an hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor confesses ‘I will get married’ amid Rahul Mody dating rumors

Shraddha Kapoor confesses ‘I will get married’ amid Rahul Mody dating rumors
2 hours ago