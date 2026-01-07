Miley Cyrus uses unexpectedly cool tactic to deal with yelling photographer

When it comes to handling rudeness with a cool attitude, Miley Cyrus knows exactly how to do it!
Over the weekend, the 33-year-old American singer made a stunning appearance on the red carpet of the Palm Spring International Film Awards, dressed in a gorgeous all-black ensemble, which she accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses.
However, her accessory led to an unexpected controversy with a particular photographer.
While posing on the red carpet, Cyrus, who first posed without her sunglasses on, switched up her look by putting the accessory on mid-photoshoot for additional shots, prompting a photographer to loudly instruct her not to wear them, as seen in a now-viral video shared by Page Six.
“No! No! No! No!” yelled the cameraman, to which other photographers also joined in by audibly groan in agreement, making it clear they preferred the Flowers singer to pose without her sunglasses.
Dealing with the yelling photographers and their forceful demand, Miley Cyrus used an unexpectedly cool tactic – reverse psychology.
Despite the cameraman’s demand, the Wrecking Ball crooner still put on her sunglasses, saying, "If you yell at me, I do the opposite. I've known you for 20 years. If you tell me not to put the glasses on, I put them on."
Maintaining her composure, she went on to explain her reverse-psychology approach, noting that if someone simply complimented the sunglasses, she would be happy to remove them.