Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Hugh Jackman looks nearly unrecognizable in 'The Death of Robin Hood' teaser

'The Death of Robin Hood' new trailer surprise fans with Hugh Jackman's shocking transformation

  • By Fatima Hassan
Hugh Jackman looks nearly unrecognizable in The Death of Robin Hood teaser
Hugh Jackman looks nearly unrecognizable in 'The Death of Robin Hood' teaser 

The Death of Robin Hood is arriving sooner than ever!

On Tuesday, January 6th, A24 launched the new trailer of the upcoming American thriller film on its official YouTube channel. 

The surprise trailer features Jackman as the titular legend, who does not consider himself to be a legend at all.

Instead, he feels like a man struggling between the reality of who he is and what people imagine him to be.

In addition to the trailer, A24 also released this excellent teaser poster for the film.

However, the 57-year-old Australian actor and singer looked nearly unrecognizable as he brilliantly channeled the shocking Robin Hood that fans are not used to seeing.

In addition to Jackman Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, Noah Jupe and others will be seen playing the lead roles in the new film.

This film puts a new spin on the legendary myth as it sees Robin Hood not as a hero who robbed from the rich to aid the poor, but as a simple marauder and killer, a criminal who lived selfishly.

The Death of Robin Hood is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2026. 

Rob Reiner murder case takes major turn after big decision for Nick Reiner

Rob Reiner murder case takes major turn after big decision for Nick Reiner
'Avengers: Doomsday' 3rd trailer reveals James Marsden’s powerful return

'Avengers: Doomsday' 3rd trailer reveals James Marsden’s powerful return
Legendary Hungarian director Bela Tarr tragically passes away at 70

Legendary Hungarian director Bela Tarr tragically passes away at 70
Kristen Stewart reignites 'Twilight' buzz with surprising comeback conditions

Kristen Stewart reignites 'Twilight' buzz with surprising comeback conditions
Celine Dion excites fans with hilarious TikTok debut: ‘here I come’

Celine Dion excites fans with hilarious TikTok debut: ‘here I come’
Sadie Sink breaks silence on Eleven's bittersweet fate in 'Stranger Things'

Sadie Sink breaks silence on Eleven's bittersweet fate in 'Stranger Things'
Olivia Rodrigo breaks social media silence after painful Louis Partridge split

Olivia Rodrigo breaks social media silence after painful Louis Partridge split
Taylor Swift achieves first major 2026 milestone after ruling holiday charts

Taylor Swift achieves first major 2026 milestone after ruling holiday charts
Bruno Mars breaks internet announcing long-awaited 4th album after a decade

Bruno Mars breaks internet announcing long-awaited 4th album after a decade
Bradley Cooper heaps thunderous praise on ‘A Star is Born’ costar Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper heaps thunderous praise on ‘A Star is Born’ costar Lady Gaga
Zayn Malik 'excited' to perform songs from 'new album' at Vegas residency

Zayn Malik 'excited' to perform songs from 'new album' at Vegas residency
'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

Popular News

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure
14 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight

Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight
42 minutes ago