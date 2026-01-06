Hugh Jackman looks nearly unrecognizable in 'The Death of Robin Hood' teaser 

The Death of Robin Hood is arriving sooner than ever!
On Tuesday, January 6th, A24 launched the new trailer of the upcoming American thriller film on its official YouTube channel.
The surprise trailer features Jackman as the titular legend, who does not consider himself to be a legend at all.
Instead, he feels like a man struggling between the reality of who he is and what people imagine him to be.
In addition to the trailer, A24 also released this excellent teaser poster for the film.
However, the 57-year-old Australian actor and singer looked nearly unrecognizable as he brilliantly channeled the shocking Robin Hood that fans are not used to seeing.
In addition to Jackman Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, Noah Jupe and others will be seen playing the lead roles in the new film.
This film puts a new spin on the legendary myth as it sees Robin Hood not as a hero who robbed from the rich to aid the poor, but as a simple marauder and killer, a criminal who lived selfishly.
The Death of Robin Hood is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2026.