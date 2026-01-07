Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
'The Batman: Part II' brings Sebastian Stan on board for undisclosed role

Sebastian Stan joins Scarlett Johansson and Barry Keoghan for upcoming DC film

Sebastian Stan is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the highly anticipated DC movie, The Batman: Part II.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Deadline reported that the beloved Marvel actor has been shortlisted for an unspecified role in a new movie.

However, the details of Stan's role have remained secretive.

This update comes after Avengers star Scarlett Johansson was initially brought on board for the second part of Batman.

It is also reported that Sabrina Carpenter’s former boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, is also expected to appear once more as the Joker alongside Johansson and Stan.

While Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman isn’t expected to return, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon are all poised to join Robert Pattinson’s Batman in the sequel.

The actor earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, and also recently starred in the films A Different Man and Dumb Money.

According to Variety, the filming of The Batman: Part II is expected to begin on October 1st, 2027.

Matt Reeves co-wrote the screenplay for The Batman: Part II with Mattson Tomlin.

