Mahira Khan shines bright in glamorous jeweled ensemble

Mahira Khan stole the spotlight as she dazzled in a breathtaking jewelled ensemble, exuding elegance and sophistication.
The Humsafar star took to her Instagram, to share her glamorous look with her sparkling attire making a bold statement at the event.
Khan dazzles in the film with her perfect elegance and personality, capturing a sense of glamour.
She chose a simple yet elegant white co-ord outfit, which she took to new heights with the right accessories.
The ensemble, which included a fitted sleeveless jacket, a white bandeau top, and high-waisted slacks with clean lines and pristine fabric, was a minimalist masterpiece.
The simplicity of the white outfit allowed Mahira to explore with her accessories.
Khan styled it with stacked diamond and emerald necklaces, matching drop earrings, and a crystal-studded clutch purse.
The overall look with accessories added the proper amount of drama to a stylish white appearance without overdoing it.
She captioned the video, “Invite said - Be Bejewelled Madam,” adding, “I said - yes Captain @mubsher.bhatti @kohar_jewel thank you for the last min glam x My husband for the (music note)”
Soon after she shared the video the fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on her.
One fan note, “Soooo beautiful mom,” while another remarked, “Damn you look soooo damn good.”