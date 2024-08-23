Trending

Katrina Kaif shares husband Vicky Kaushal’s rare demand

Katrina Kaif opened up about balancing acting and entrepreneurship simultaneously

  • August 23, 2024
The Bollywood A-lister and entrepreneur Katrina Kaif has dished details on how she manages to keep a balance between her acting career and business.

Katrina, who is also the founder of famous cosmetics line Kay Beauty opened up about balancing her career as a business owner and full-time actress, and how her husband Vicky Kaushal helps the Tiger actress.

During her conversation with The Economic Times, Katrina said, “Balancing my career as an actor and as an entrepreneur is incredibly rewarding but also demanding.”

She went on to explain, “There are times when my husband tells me to put down the phone at the dinner table, but I often have just one last thing to do for a key launch. He understands that this dedication comes from extreme passion.”

“I believe anyone entering the business or entrepreneurial world should only do so if they feel they have something to contribute and a deep connection to the product they are offering,” the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress added.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zara alongside, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

