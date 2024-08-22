Entertainment

Madonna being ‘scammed’ by 33-year-younger boyfriend Akeem Morris

  • August 22, 2024
Madonna’s friends are concerned about one more heartbreak coming her way as she’s dating another man who’s “not in it for love.”

A few months after splitting with Josh Popper, the superstar flaunted a new 28-year-old boyfriend named Akeem Morris, who is 38 years her junior!

The fresh Hollywood couple was photographed exchanging some cliché moments over this weekend as she celebrated her 66th birthday in the land of Italy among loved ones.

Insiders have told Daily Mail that the romance has raised eyebrows because Akeem Morris’ “intentions” doesn’t seem right, especially with his ex-girlfriend accusing him of cheating on her with Madonna.

A close contact said, “Her friends thought that she was over dating younger men, but she clearly isn’t. No one trusts Akeem Morris.”

“They want her to be happy but she has to know that these guys, who are less than half her age, are not in it for love,” the person added.

Madonna’s new flame is a “small-time soccer player” who allegedly gets to travel around the world as well as party with famous people because of her.

