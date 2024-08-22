Sports

Washington Commanders acquire kicker Cade York from Cleveland Browns

Washington has sent a conditional seventh-round pick to Cleveland Browns

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
American professional football placekicker Cade York’s rollercoaster experience takes another turn as the Washington's Commanders acquire him from the Cleveland Browns to address their special teams’ challenges.

As per multiple outlets, Washington has sent a conditional seventh-round pick to Cleveland in return.

This makes York the third kicker the Commanders have brought in since releasing veteran Brandon McManus in May.

Washington initially signed McManus after letting Joey Slye go, but they cut him after a lawsuit was filed alleging sexual assault on a team plane.

The Commanders later added Ramiz Ahmed and veteran Riley Patterson.

York, who was drafted by Cleveland from LSU in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, initially made an impact with a game-winning 58-yard field goal in his debut.

However, his rookie season was challenging, with 24 of 32 field goals made and 9 of 12 successful from 30 to 49 yards.

In the last preseason, York missed several crucial kicks and an extra point, prompting Cleveland to trade for veteran Dustin Hopkins and release York.

York then spent part of 2023 on practice squads with the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants, where he suffered a quad injury and did not play in any games. He was re-signed by Cleveland in the offseason.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff adresses major collaboration
German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer bids an emotional farewell to football
Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch
ICC leadership change: Jay Shah to get key position in Council
Novak Djokovic may at US Open on one major condition
England to honor cricket legend Graham Thorpe in Sri Lanka test match
Babar Azam set to enter 4000 club with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
ICC moves 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup from Bangladesh to UAE amid unrest
Cristiano Ronaldo plans shocking comeback to Manchester United?
Greg Barclay to step down as ICC chairperson in November
Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement plans: ‘No intentions of retiring’