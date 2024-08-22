Washington Commanders acquire kicker Cade York from Cleveland Browns

American professional football placekicker Cade York’s rollercoaster experience takes another turn as the Washington's Commanders acquire him from the Cleveland Browns to address their special teams’ challenges.
As per multiple outlets, Washington has sent a conditional seventh-round pick to Cleveland in return.
This makes York the third kicker the Commanders have brought in since releasing veteran Brandon McManus in May.
Washington initially signed McManus after letting Joey Slye go, but they cut him after a lawsuit was filed alleging sexual assault on a team plane.
The Commanders later added Ramiz Ahmed and veteran Riley Patterson.
York, who was drafted by Cleveland from LSU in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, initially made an impact with a game-winning 58-yard field goal in his debut.
However, his rookie season was challenging, with 24 of 32 field goals made and 9 of 12 successful from 30 to 49 yards.
In the last preseason, York missed several crucial kicks and an extra point, prompting Cleveland to trade for veteran Dustin Hopkins and release York.
York then spent part of 2023 on practice squads with the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants, where he suffered a quad injury and did not play in any games. He was re-signed by Cleveland in the offseason.