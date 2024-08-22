Entertainment

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's feud cancels 'It Ends with Us' sequel

Blake Lively earned Colleen Hoover’s support, but rights sold to Justin Baldoni

  August 22, 2024
Blake Lively earned Colleen Hoover’s support, but rights sold to Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively earned Colleen Hoover’s support, but rights sold to Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing brawl has scrapped the chances of a sequel to their recent hit, It Ends with Us.

The two have reportedly gone to an all-out war by choosing to promote the movie separately, and now insiders have claimed that they aren’t even talking to each other.

Because of this, author Colleen Hoover’s equally popular follow-up novel, It Starts with Us, may never be brought to the big screen as an instalment for the movie version of It Ends with Us.

Talking about no hope for reconciliation between the lead pair, a source said, “It’s hard to imagine Justin Baldoni wanting to work with Blake Lively - or vice versa - after all this bad blood.”

“Whatever started this feud, there certainly has been no obvious rapprochement between the pair,” the person told Daily Mail.

Releasing on August 9, 2024, It Ends with Us has already raked in over a $180 million worldwide collection, bringing massive profits for its makers because of a $25 million budget.

In normal circumstances, the ready-made sequel would be immediately picked up for a shoot, but since its main actors have problems, it’s hard to see something as such happening.

Meanwhile, Colleen Hoover herself has picked Blake Lively’s side, which has created a new mess as Justin Baldoni’s company has already bought the rights for It Starts with Us.

