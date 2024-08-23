Princess Kate, Prince William 'frustrated' with King Charles 'awkward' royal rule

Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly "frustrated" with King Charles' old royal rule that will soon separate their son, Prince George, from his father during travels.
According to royal author Robert Jobson, the rule, which prohibits two heirs to the throne from traveling together, will be enforced when George turns 12 next year.
Jobson revealed on The Royal Record podcast that King Charles, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer, has already raised the issue, highlighting its importance. The rule aims to ensure the line of succession is secure in case of a tragedy.
"I suspect that's going to be considered. The fact that the King has raised it before George was 12, I think, is important," he said.
Jobson continued, "When you've had a cancer diagnosis like the King has had and the treatment he's had, he's obviously thinking about his own mortality and the future of the monarchy."
"And that involves Prince George very much so, left, right and centre. So I think that it's quite important," he added.
Jobson also suggested that Prince William and Princess Kate may be "frustrated" with this rule, as it seprate Prince Geroge from his family during family holidays and travel.
The rule has been in place for decades, with Prince William himself being separated from his father, Charles, at the age of 12.
Now, it seems Prince George will follow in his father's footsteps.