Prince William waiting for King Charles’ death to ‘reunite’ with Prince Harry

Prince William wants to reunite with Prince Harry, but King Charles is acting as a barrier between them.
According to Express UK, friends have given away that the two brothers will eventually become buddies again, although their reunion is going to be a heartbreaking one.
This is because close contacts say that the Prince of Wales is now waiting for King Charles’ death to see his younger sibling once again.
And they are expected to meet one another at a very somber occasion, which will be Your Majesty’s funeral.
Sources have however added that Prince Harry won’t be invited to Prince William’s coronation because it would upstage the big moment of King Charles’ throne passing.
Prince of Wales’ friend said, “I believe it 100 percent. Why would Prince William and Kate Middleton want all the distraction and circus that his presence would bring?”
“I suspect that Prince William will see Prince Harry one more time in his life in the flesh—at their father’s funeral,” they added.
For now, it’s said that things are “frozen” between the duo because they feel “betrayed and hurt” from each other.