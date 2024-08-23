Democrats reject Gaza protesters' request for Palestinian speaker at DNC

The Democrat party rejected the demand of the uncommitted delegates to allow a Palestinian speaker at the Democratic National Convention.
According to Al Jazeera, Abbas Alawieh, co-founder of the Uncommitted National Movement, who are against US support of Israel's war in Gaza, sat outside the DNC arena on Wednesday, August 21, after the request of uncommitted delegates was rejected by the Harris’ team.
Alawieh told Al Jazeera, “This Palestinian speaker situation is a mistake on the party’s end, and I think that’s why we’re seeing an outpouring of support for the idea.”
Layla Elabed, a co-leader of the uncommitted national movement, called the rejection of the request ‘a disastrous decision of Democratic leadership.’
After spending the night in protest outside United Centre, the pro-Palestinian protestors ended their sit-in after almost 24 hours and went back inside the DNC after 8 p.m. Thursday.
Moreover, after Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech, the Alawieh, who mobilised over 750,000 voters, said that Harris had missed a chance to win over these people.
Speaking to the news outlet he said, “What's needed in this moment is courageous leadership that breaks from the current approach.”
Meanwhile, Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez told BBC, “There have been a number of speakers who have spoken about the war in Gaza and the need to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal. You will continue to hear that message.”