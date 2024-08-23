Hania Aamir befriends clever monkeys in new post from Bali

Hania Aamir showed off her playful side during her latest visit to the Sangeh Monkey Forest, Bali.
On Instagram this Thursday, the dimple queen dropped some playful snippets of herself from the tour session.
In one of the pictures the Janaan actress was dressed in a coloured contemporary outfit while posing with a big smile on the stairs.
However the cute monkey that mounted on Hania's shoulder made her whole experience absolutely rib-tickling.
The other reel featured the Parwaz Hai Junoon star in cheerful mood as she indulged in a playful banter with a monkey who is jumping and climbing up on her body.
On the other hand, a few other pictures saw the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha starlet exploring various destinations and posing excitedly.
On seeing Hania exuding good vibes on her recent trip, a few interesting feedbacks emerged in the comments section of the post.
One user penned, " The realist beautiful lady."
" Lucky monkey," the other wrote.
It is pertinent to mention that the superstar loves travelling and it is a must for her to dig in some supreme adventure, fun and joy.
Hania Aamir has been having a gala time go-karting and exploring Bali.