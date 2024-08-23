Sabrina Carpenter reveals 'mind-blowing' fact about Adele

Sabrina Carpenter can’t fathom the fact that Adele turns out to be her fan.
During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Aug. 22, the Short n’ Sweet hitmaker expressed gratitude on the pop icon knowing her songs.
The host said, “Your songs have been everywhere the past few months, people can’t stop singing them,” adding, “But there was a video of Adele talking about how “Espresso” was the last thing she thought about before she went to bed.”
Then he played a video of Adele sitting on stage during her Las Vegas residency and talking about Sabrina’s hit song.
"As I got into bed last night — 'cause that's a very late night for me, normally I'm in bed by 9 p.m. — I found myself singing, 'I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer,' " Adele, 36 explained.
She exclaimed, "That Sabrina Carpenter song!... That song is my jam!"
The clip of Hello crooner made Sabrina giggle and she asked, "Like, I just love how I'm like, 'Does she have social media?' Like, how does she know about the song or anything."
She concluded," And that was the most mind-blowing thing to me."