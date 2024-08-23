Jennifer Lopez drops major reason behind Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is citing reason for splitting up from husband Ben Affleck!
The couple, who marked their second anniversary with a divorce filing in August, 2024, has been staying apart from each other since April, 2024.
As per the divorce papers submitted in the court, the Atlas actress listed April 26, 2024, as the date since they have been separated.
The American actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the major reason for getting divorce from the Deep Water actor, Page Six reported.
Lopez’s divorce documents also noted that the Marry Me actress did not want spousal support to be awarded to herself as well as her husband.
Earlier this week, it was also reported that J.Lo has filed another request, demanding to drop the Daredevil actor’s last name from hers.
It is worth noting that the actress desperately wanted Affleck’s name to be mentioned after hers, and becoming “Mrs. Affleck,” which she viewed as a “romantic and traditional” gesture.
“People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” told Lopez to Vogue in 2022.