Selena Gomez joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ cast for L.A. premiere

Selena Gomez made heads turn with her dazzling look at Los Angeles premiere of Only Murders in the Building.
The Disney alum joined the cast of the hit series which stars Selena, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis.
Moreover, Steve and Martin also won nominations for Outstanding Actor in the comedy series.
Selena, who played true crime podcaster Mabel Mora, wore a short black frock which had a halter neckline for the premiere.
The co-creator of the show, John Hoffman, said at the L.A. premiere, “In order to pull this season off, it meant everyone — from the greatest actress ever to the greatest propmaster swaddling each one of our Pickwick Triplets — bringing the most of their love, talent and ensemble spirit.”
He added, “I watched it up close in amazement and today I’m out of my mind thrilled and grateful the Academy has seen them too, and honored so many of our cast and team of artists and collaborators in NY and LA that made our magical third season sing so unforgettably.”
The Only Murders in the Building season 4 is set to hit screens on August 27.