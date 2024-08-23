Entertainment

Selena Gomez joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ cast for L.A. premiere

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4 starring Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin will release on Aug 27

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024


Selena Gomez made heads turn with her dazzling look at Los Angeles premiere of Only Murders in the Building.

The Disney alum joined the cast of the hit series which stars Selena, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis.

Moreover, Steve and Martin also won nominations for Outstanding Actor in the comedy series.

Selena, who played true crime podcaster Mabel Mora, wore a short black frock which had a halter neckline for the premiere.

The co-creator of the show, John Hoffman, said at the L.A. premiere, “In order to pull this season off, it meant everyone — from the greatest actress ever to the greatest propmaster swaddling each one of our Pickwick Triplets — bringing the most of their love, talent and ensemble spirit.”

He added, “I watched it up close in amazement and today I’m out of my mind thrilled and grateful the Academy has seen them too, and honored so many of our cast and team of artists and collaborators in NY and LA that made our magical third season sing so unforgettably.”

The Only Murders in the Building season 4 is set to hit screens on August 27.

Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED

Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED
Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection

Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection
King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian

King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs

Entertainment News

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Taylor Swift gives ‘Short n’ Sweet’ shoutout to pal Sabrina Carpenter's new album
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Angelina Jolie becomes stunning new face of Tom Ford lipsticks
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Jennifer Lopez drops major reason behind Ben Affleck divorce
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Sabrina Carpenter reveals 'mind-blowing' fact about Adele
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Selena Gomez feels like home again at ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ set
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Kanye West, Bianca Censori fly to South Korea with kids for ‘Vulture 2’
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates release of 'Short n' Sweet'
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Jennifer Lopez played crucial role in Ben Affleck’s family comeback before divorce