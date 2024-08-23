Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs

Blake Lively is revealing her creative side with a unique birthday cake designed by especially keeping her one-year-old in mind, and the fans can’t contain their laughter!
The It Ends with Us actress, in a recent interview with BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and Friends, expressed excitement about the customized cake that she created on her and Ryan Reynold’s lastborn, Olin's, first birthday.
"My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humor; for my baby, I just did a giant set of t---. Which I feel like will haunt him for life,” humorously told the actress to the show’s host.
She continued, "But what do they want at one? He can't declare what he wants. So, b**bs!"
Lively’s fans burst into laughter with the creative cake idea and dropped their hilarious comments.
“She's definitely Deadpool's wife,” wrote a fan, while another penned, “Love her banter, same as Ryans!”
Speaking about his curiosity, the third commented, “I wanna see the cake now, I'm curious, lol!”
“This is the funniest thing I’ve witnessed today; for sure, Olin can’t be happier!” said the fourth.
Lively shares four children, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, with husband Ryan Reynolds. The couple welcomed their fourth baby in February 2023.