Entertainment

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs

Blake Lively had one-of-a-kind cake for her son Olin’s first birthday bash

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024


Blake Lively is revealing her creative side with a unique birthday cake designed by especially keeping her one-year-old in mind, and the fans can’t contain their laughter!

The It Ends with Us actress, in a recent interview with BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and Friends, expressed excitement about the customized cake that she created on her and Ryan Reynold’s lastborn, Olin's, first birthday.

"My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humor; for my baby, I just did a giant set of t---. Which I feel like will haunt him for life,” humorously told the actress to the show’s host.

She continued, "But what do they want at one? He can't declare what he wants. So, b**bs!"


Lively’s fans burst into laughter with the creative cake idea and dropped their hilarious comments.

“She's definitely Deadpool's wife,” wrote a fan, while another penned, “Love her banter, same as Ryans!”

Speaking about his curiosity, the third commented, “I wanna see the cake now, I'm curious, lol!”

“This is the funniest thing I’ve witnessed today; for sure, Olin can’t be happier!” said the fourth.

Lively shares four children, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, with husband Ryan Reynolds. The couple welcomed their fourth baby in February 2023.

Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED

Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED
Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection

Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection
King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian

King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs

Entertainment News

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Angelina Jolie becomes stunning new face of Tom Ford lipsticks
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Selena Gomez joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ cast for L.A. premiere
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Jennifer Lopez drops major reason behind Ben Affleck divorce
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Sabrina Carpenter reveals 'mind-blowing' fact about Adele
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Selena Gomez feels like home again at ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ set
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Kanye West, Bianca Censori fly to South Korea with kids for ‘Vulture 2’
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates release of 'Short n' Sweet'
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Jennifer Lopez played crucial role in Ben Affleck’s family comeback before divorce
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky share exciting family news