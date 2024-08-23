Jennifer Lopez takes huge step to drop Ben Affleck's last name amid divorce 

Jennifer Lopez has taken a major step amid divorce battle with Ben Affleck to get her maiden name back.
JLo, 55, filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, after two years of marriage.
As per People, the Atlas star requested for her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, to be restored in the divorce filing.
According to the documents obtained by the media outlet, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
"The exact nature and extent of separate property assets and obligations are unknown to Petitioner at this time. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition when same is ascertained,” the filing stated.
For the unversed, the renowned actress desperately wanted Ben’s name to be added in hers making it “Mrs. Affleck,” she thought of it as a “romantic and traditional” gesture.
“People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” Jennifer told Lopez to Vogue in 2022.
The pair got married in July 16, 2022.