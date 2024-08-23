Kate Middleton likes Queen Camilla for THESE 3 reasons

Royal

Princess Kate has never been dismissive of King Charles' wife Queen Camilla

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Despite Prince Harry and Prince William’s history with their step mom Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton has always treated her majesty with kindness, infact, played a key role in normalizing her relationship with the Prince of Wales.

A source has spilled major beans on Princess Kate’s dynamics with her step mother-in-law, who faced extreme distrust and resentment from Harry and William after tying the knot with King Charles.

“It was really Kate who warmed William to Camilla,” the source revealed about Catherine who was the first ones in the royal family to accept her.

“She’s never been dismissive of Camilla and always treated her with kindness,” the insider added.

Explaining key factors why Kate really admires Camilla, the informant noted, “They both like the fact that Camilla’s normal and makes Charles less stuffy.”

“Kate likes her because she brings a real-life relatability into the family. She’s not all about the courtiers waiting on hand and foot. Camilla’s real like Kate is,” they added.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are currently on family vacations at Balmoral Castle got married in 2005.

