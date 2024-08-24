Countess Karen Spencer shares major life update amid Earl Charles Spencer split

Princess Diana’s sister-in-law, Countess Karen Spencer, is keenly looking forward to her bright future amid divorce proceedings with husband Earl Charles Spencer!
After the formal split announced in June 2024, the countess has updated her social media only for the second time now and is now looking forward to “closing the chapter” as she has decided to depart the Althorp Estate shortly.
On Thursday, August 22, the social entrepreneur turned to her Instagram handle and shared some major developments that she is going to make in her life, along with shutting down the marriage chapter with Earl.
"I’m currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the fall, I look forward to closing this chapter out with you all and launching the next. I will be sharing an update on my projects and reflecting on all the wonderful things I have learned during my time here on this beautiful estate,” she penned in the caption.
Sharing some major updates, Karen disclosed that she will soon be “reconnecting” with everyone on her social media and will “post regularly again in September.”
“I’ll be sharing little peeks here with a deeper dive in my newsletter for those of you who enjoy more detail,” the countess noted.
She also shared updates on her site launch, which will be happening “this fall,” along with a link to her newsletter sign-up.
“So sorry! Just go to KarenSpencer.org and pop your email in. The site will be launching this fall. Stay tuned.”
Earlier on June 8, 2024, while talking to The Mail on Sunday, Earl confirmed that he and his wife, Karen, have decided to put an end to their 13-year-long marriage.
"It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future,” he said.