Princess Diana’s wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in Paris

The late Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 following a shocking car crash in Paris, France

Princess Diana has returned to Paris, but this time in wax.

On Thursday, November 20, the Grevin waxwork museum in the French capital unveiled a beautiful life-size wax statue of the late Princess of Wales, dressed in her iconic “revenge dress,” nearly three decades after her death in the City of Lights.

Although the museum had already installed wax figures of King Charles III and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana’s figure had been noticeably absent, despite her tragic death in the city.

For those unfamiliar, the People’s Princess lost her life in a tragic car crash in Paris back in 1997.

In a statement released by Grevin Museum, it was noted, “More than 28 years after her tragic death in Paris, Diana is still a major figure in global pop culture, celebrated for her style, humanity and independence.”

“The gown became a statement of reclaimed self-assertion, a powerful image of determined femininity and renewed confidence,” it added.

Diana’s wax figure will be displayed under the museum’s dome, right next to fashion icons Jean Paul Gaultier and Chantal Thomass, as well as the late French queen Marie-Antoinette, who was executed in 1793.

Fans' reaction:

Taking to Instagram, royal fans expressed their disappointment on Princess Diana's wax figure, with one writing, "She was so much prettier than this."

"No...just no. Justice was not done," expressed a second.

A third added, "Her softness and innocence in her face isn’t there, it looks harsh and old."

Princess Diana's revenge dress:

It is worth mentioning that Princess Diana wore her famous black revenge dress – designed by Christina Stambolian – on June 29, 1994, the night when her then-husband, Prince Charles, publicly admitted to his infidelity in a televised interview.

Ironically, in a clever dig, the museum unveiled the princess’s wax figure on November 20 – exactly 30 years after Princess Diana gave a bombshell interview to the BBC in which she opened up about the then-Prince Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, noting, “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a little bit crowded”. 

