King Frederik chairs special judging panel at his official royal residence

King Frederik undertook a special engagement at his royal residence.
The Danish Royal Family on Friday, November 21, shared a carousel of photos from the monarch’s major engagement at the King’s Reception Hall in Frederik VIII’s Palace.
For his latest duty, His Majesty led the key judging committee to assess the nominations for Sports Name of the Year 2025.
“15 of the country's strongest athletes are nominated for Sports Name of the Year 2025, and the judges' committee met yesterday Thursday afternoon at Amalienborg to discuss this year's candidate field,” shared the palace.
Noting that the meeting took place at Frederik VIII’s Palace, the royals briefed, “The designation occurs on the basis of a combined assessment of several circumstances. The sports performance must be performed by one or two athletes, and it can be seen on the international spread and competition of the sport.”
“Continuity in results and the popular anchoring of a sports boundary is also part of the assessment. The winner will be revealed at the sports gala SPORT 2025 in Herning on Saturday the 3rd. January 2026, which will be broadcast live on DR1,” they added.
In the post, the Danish royal further mentioned that the judging committee, which was chaired by King Frederik X, included Minister of Culture Jakob Engel Schmidt, Michael Laudrup and Camilla Martin from the Sportens Hall of Fame, DIF's Chairman Hans Natorp, and DIF's Managing Director Morten Mølholm Hansen.
It also consisted of Team Denmark's Managing Chairman Lars Krarup, Team Denmark Managing Director Peter Fabrin as well as Chairman of KrogagerFonden Rune Knude Krogager.