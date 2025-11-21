King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía celebrate big day

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía celebrated a major milestone of a rarely seen royal family member.
On November 21, the royal family bestowed the Collar of the Illustrious Order of the Golden Fleece upon Her Majesty Queen Sofía for “her dedication and commitment to the service of Spain and the Crown.”
The grand event took place at the Royal Palace of Madrid, where Their Majesties and Their Royal Highnesses the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía were received by the President of the Board of Directors of the National Heritage, Ana de la Cueva.
Later on, Felipe, Letizia, Leonor and Sofía went to the Throne Room to take their places and begin the ceremony with the Spanish monarch’s speech.
In the monologue, he emphasized that "the firm will of the Crown contributed decisively to opening the path to democracy in our country (...) That initial, essential impulse made the institution the key catalyst that allowed the process of democratic transformation to be channeled and guided."
After the speech, the Royal Decrees granting the collar of the Illustrious Order of the Golden Fleece were read to Her Majesty Queen Sofía.
Once the ceremony was concluded, the Royal Guard's Music Unit played the National Anthem.