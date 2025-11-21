King Charles hosts Iceland’s President Halla for first time at palace

King Charles hosted a high-profile guest at his royal residence.
On Thursday, November 20, the British Royal Family took to their official Instagram account to share a major update about His Majesty’s latest engagement.
In the post, the royals reported that the king welcomed the President of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir, at Buckingham Palace.
“This afternoon, The President of the Republic of Iceland visited The King at Buckingham Palace,” read the caption.
Accompanying the caption was a photo from King Charles’s meeting with Halla, showing the two shaking hands as they delightfully greeted each other.
For the high-profile meeting, the British monarch donned a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a blue tie.
Meanwhile, Halla Tómasdóttir stunned in a sophisticated navy-blue ensemble that included a turtleneck layered under a matching coat, paired with a skirt.
Notably, this marked the President’s first-ever meeting with King Charles since taking office.
During the visit, President Halla will tour the Sustainable Ventures Centre, an innovation hub that supports start-ups developing climate and sustainability solutions.
She will also take part in a public conversation at King’s College London with former Prime Minister of Australia, Julia Gillard, discussing leadership, equality, and climate priorities.
President Halla’s visit highlights Iceland’s interest in strengthening cooperation with the UK, having focus in the areas of climate resilience, innovation, leadership, sustainability, economic development, and economic transformation.