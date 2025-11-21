Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf

Duchess Sophie has delivered a touching message on behalf of King Charles during a short trip to Belize.
On Sunday, November 16, The Duchess of Edinburgh arrived in Belize for a visit as part of The Royal Family’s engagement with Realm. She was received by the Governor-General of Belize, Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam GCMG.
As per Royal Family’s website, “This week, The Duchess of Edinburgh was visiting the Realm of Belize. At San Antonio Women’s Cooperative, HRH heard about efforts to empower women and inspire children, joining a pottery and traditional Mayan cooking workshop.”
During the visit, Prince Edward’s wife visited the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired, dedicated to preventing blindness and providing vital eye care. She also joined the Garifuna community to celebrate their rich heritage at their annual Settlement Day celebration.
On November 17, Sophie attended a reception at Government House, which was attended by 300 key figures from Belize’s government and society.
At the event, she livered a heartwarming message from Charles, which read, “As you come together today to celebrate the exceptional achievements of your countrymen and your outstanding contributions to society in all their forms.”
While concluding the speech, the royal family member noted, “I would like to take this opportunity to express my admiration and gratitude to you all. The extraordinary differences that you have made in your communities, serve as a shining example of what can be accomplished with determination.”