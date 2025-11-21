Royal

Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf

Duchess Sophie performs key duty entrusted by King Charles III during during Belize trip

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf
Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf

Duchess Sophie has delivered a touching message on behalf of King Charles during a short trip to Belize.

On Sunday, November 16, The Duchess of Edinburgh arrived in Belize for a visit as part of The Royal Family’s engagement with Realm. She was received by the Governor-General of Belize, Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam GCMG.

As per Royal Family’s website, “This week, The Duchess of Edinburgh was visiting the Realm of Belize. At San Antonio Women’s Cooperative, HRH heard about efforts to empower women and inspire children, joining a pottery and traditional Mayan cooking workshop.”

During the visit, Prince Edward’s wife visited the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired, dedicated to preventing blindness and providing vital eye care. She also joined the Garifuna community to celebrate their rich heritage at their annual Settlement Day celebration.

On November 17, Sophie attended a reception at Government House, which was attended by 300 key figures from Belize’s government and society.

At the event, she livered a heartwarming message from Charles, which read, “As you come together today to celebrate the exceptional achievements of your countrymen and your outstanding contributions to society in all their forms.”

While concluding the speech, the royal family member noted, “I would like to take this opportunity to express my admiration and gratitude to you all. The extraordinary differences that you have made in your communities, serve as a shining example of what can be accomplished with determination.”

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans
Queen Camilla’s heartfelt words about Canada comes just after Prince Harry unveils travel plans

Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer

Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer
The Prince of Wales fulfils commitment he made a year ago amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Prince William pays sweet tribute to Rugby hero after reunion with his family

Prince William pays sweet tribute to Rugby hero after reunion with his family
Prince William performs first royal duty after making red carpetr apperance at Royal Variety Performance

Oprah Winfrey rep reacts to Meghan Markle's bombshell interview

Oprah Winfrey rep reacts to Meghan Markle's bombshell interview
Terry Wood, former executive producer of Oprah Winfrey show speaks up on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's infamous interview

Meghan Markle admits going on ‘secret’ trip amid Harry's security fears

Meghan Markle admits going on ‘secret’ trip amid Harry's security fears
Meghan Markle confirmed she invited herself to Fashion Week in France in bombshell statememnt

Kate Middleton recalls her painful cancer journey at star-studded event

Kate Middleton recalls her painful cancer journey at star-studded event
Princess Kate get emotional after bonding over cancer jouney with Hollywood star at Royal Variety Performance

Meghan Markle says she’s ‘learnt’ from her ‘mistakes’ amid royal rift

Meghan Markle says she’s ‘learnt’ from her ‘mistakes’ amid royal rift
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, opens up about her mistakes in a bombshell new interview

Royal Family reveals strange superstition as it wishes luck for key event

Royal Family reveals strange superstition as it wishes luck for key event
The Royal Family sends special wishes ahead of important occasion in a new Instagram post

Kensington Palace shares rare update after William, Kate’s joint outing

Kensington Palace shares rare update after William, Kate’s joint outing
The Prince and Princess of Wales made joint appearance on star-studded Royal Variety performance on Wednesday

Prince William makes major announcement after Meghan Markle's interview

Prince William makes major announcement after Meghan Markle's interview
Prince William shares huge update shortly after Meghan Markle's bombshell new interview

Andrew lands in hot water after Jeffrey Epstein survivor demands answers

Andrew lands in hot water after Jeffrey Epstein survivor demands answers
A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse urged the former Duke of York to be transparent about his involvement

Meghan Markle sends strong message to Kate after her shocking request to Harry

Meghan Markle sends strong message to Kate after her shocking request to Harry
Meghan Markle subtly responds to Kate Middleton's shocking demand to Prince Harry about Duchess