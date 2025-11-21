Meghan Markle speaks out on royal life experience for first time in years

Meghan Markle has broken her silence on royal life seven years after stepping back, reflecting on the pressures she faced inside the firm and how she learned to protect her peace.
While conversing with Harper Bazar for its December 2025/January 2026 Art Issue, the Duchess of Sussex disclosed how she handled media scrutiny and criticism after become famous.
"I think my boundaries became stronger once I came into the public eye in this very…" Meghan paused and laughed.
The As Ever founder added, "I could think of any adjective to fill the blank. And it would probably work. You find different ways to protect yourself, whether that’s self-preservation or it’s just growing up."
The comment appeared to nod to her rapid rise in the spotlight after she began dating Prince Harry in 2016 and married him in 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who has a rocky relationship with the firm, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and have since built a new life in California, where they focus on philanthropy, business projects, and raising their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.
Following they said goodbye to the royal life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an agreement with Queen Elizabeth about the use of their titles in the future.