Royal

Meghan Markle speaks out on royal life experience for first time in years

The Duchess of Sussex reflected on the pressures she faced inside the firm and how she learned to protect her peace

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Meghan Markle speaks out on royal life experience for first time in years
Meghan Markle speaks out on royal life experience for first time in years

Meghan Markle has broken her silence on royal life seven years after stepping back, reflecting on the pressures she faced inside the firm and how she learned to protect her peace.

While conversing with Harper Bazar for its December 2025/January 2026 Art Issue, the Duchess of Sussex disclosed how she handled media scrutiny and criticism after become famous.

"I think my boundaries became stronger once I came into the public eye in this very…" Meghan paused and laughed.

The As Ever founder added, "I could think of any adjective to fill the blank. And it would probably work. You find different ways to protect yourself, whether that’s self-preservation or it’s just growing up."

The comment appeared to nod to her rapid rise in the spotlight after she began dating Prince Harry in 2016 and married him in 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who has a rocky relationship with the firm, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and have since built a new life in California, where they focus on philanthropy, business projects, and raising their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Following they said goodbye to the royal life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an agreement with Queen Elizabeth about the use of their titles in the future.

Advertisement
Advertisement

King Charles hosts Iceland’s President Halla for first time at palace

King Charles hosts Iceland’s President Halla for first time at palace
The King of Britain, Charles III, welcomes President Halla Tómasdóttir at his official royal residence

Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf

Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf
Duchess Sophie performs key duty entrusted by King Charles III during during Belize trip

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans
Queen Camilla’s heartfelt words about Canada comes just after Prince Harry unveils travel plans

Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer

Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer
The Prince of Wales fulfils commitment he made a year ago amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Prince William pays sweet tribute to Rugby hero after reunion with his family

Prince William pays sweet tribute to Rugby hero after reunion with his family
Prince William performs first royal duty after making red carpetr apperance at Royal Variety Performance

Oprah Winfrey rep reacts to Meghan Markle's bombshell interview

Oprah Winfrey rep reacts to Meghan Markle's bombshell interview
Terry Wood, former executive producer of Oprah Winfrey show speaks up on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's infamous interview

Meghan Markle admits going on ‘secret’ trip amid Harry's security fears

Meghan Markle admits going on ‘secret’ trip amid Harry's security fears
Meghan Markle confirmed she invited herself to Fashion Week in France in bombshell statememnt

Kate Middleton recalls her painful cancer journey at star-studded event

Kate Middleton recalls her painful cancer journey at star-studded event
Princess Kate get emotional after bonding over cancer jouney with Hollywood star at Royal Variety Performance

Meghan Markle says she’s ‘learnt’ from her ‘mistakes’ amid royal rift

Meghan Markle says she’s ‘learnt’ from her ‘mistakes’ amid royal rift
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, opens up about her mistakes in a bombshell new interview

Royal Family reveals strange superstition as it wishes luck for key event

Royal Family reveals strange superstition as it wishes luck for key event
The Royal Family sends special wishes ahead of important occasion in a new Instagram post

Kensington Palace shares rare update after William, Kate’s joint outing

Kensington Palace shares rare update after William, Kate’s joint outing
The Prince and Princess of Wales made joint appearance on star-studded Royal Variety performance on Wednesday

Prince William makes major announcement after Meghan Markle's interview

Prince William makes major announcement after Meghan Markle's interview
Prince William shares huge update shortly after Meghan Markle's bombshell new interview