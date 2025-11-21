Princess Kate issues private message ahead of Christmas concert

Kate Middleton has released a private “message of support" a few weeks before hosting Christmas concert.
The Princess of Wales shared "a recipe” and heartwarming message in Choirs For GOOD FOOD, a charity cookbook created by Choirs For Good.
Ahead of the book release, Choirs for Good described the cookbook as "an archive of love and memories,” adding, "It also features contributions from Ainsley Harriott, Aled Jones, Bryn Williams, Georgie Grasso, and even Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, who shared a recipe and message of support."
The publication of the book was intended to generate funds for Welsh children's hospices, including Hope House Tŷ Gobaith and Tŷ Hafan, of which Kate is a patron.
Irfon Rees, Chief Executive of Tŷ Hafan, praised the future Queen for her role, "As our Patron, Her Royal Highness will be an inspiration for children with life-shortening conditions and their families, our dedicated staff and volunteers and everyone who so generously supports us.”
The executive added, “No parent ever imagines that their child's life will be short. Sadly this is the reality facing thousands of families in Wales. We can't stop this happening, but together we can make sure that no one lives their child's short life alone."
Kate’s touching letter comes ahead of Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey next month. The special event is set to take place on Friday, December 5.