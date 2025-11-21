Meghan Markle releases first message after shocking royal life confession

Meghan Markle has released the first message after making a surprising confession about royal life.
Ahead of Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever team issued an email to customers.
The message in the email read, "It's been a week of many surprises, reveals, and mic drops for our brand and for our founder, Meghan. We're tickled pink that you're enjoying it all as much as we are. So, we thought: why stop now?"
It continued, “We have something else up our sleeve: We're inviting you to embrace the holiday spirit of giving and sharing alongside us, and let your friends and family in on the secret, too. Invite your nearest and dearest to join our email list and be the first to know what we have planned.”
The surprising email also featured a Gif image of Meghan putting up Christmas ornaments.
"Because the best things in life are worth sharing - and this may be one of the best things yet,” the message added.
Meghan's latest cryptic message comes after she broke her silence on the media scrutiny that comes with royal life during a chat with Harper's Bazaar.
She told the media outlet, "I think my boundaries became stronger once I came into the public eye in this very…"
The duchess left UK along with Prince Harry and kids in 2020.