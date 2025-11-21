Royal

Meghan Markle releases first message after shocking royal life confession

Meghan Markle issues cryptic message after giving verdic on royal life

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Meghan Markle releases first message after shocking royal life confession
Meghan Markle releases first message after shocking royal life confession

Meghan Markle has released the first message after making a surprising confession about royal life.

Ahead of Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever team issued an email to customers.

The message in the email read, "It's been a week of many surprises, reveals, and mic drops for our brand and for our founder, Meghan. We're tickled pink that you're enjoying it all as much as we are. So, we thought: why stop now?"

It continued, “We have something else up our sleeve: We're inviting you to embrace the holiday spirit of giving and sharing alongside us, and let your friends and family in on the secret, too. Invite your nearest and dearest to join our email list and be the first to know what we have planned.”

The surprising email also featured a Gif image of Meghan putting up Christmas ornaments.

"Because the best things in life are worth sharing - and this may be one of the best things yet,” the message added.

Meghan's latest cryptic message comes after she broke her silence on the media scrutiny that comes with royal life during a chat with Harper's Bazaar.

She told the media outlet, "I think my boundaries became stronger once I came into the public eye in this very…"

The duchess left UK along with Prince Harry and kids in 2020.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles gives David Beckham key duty after knighthood honour

King Charles gives David Beckham key duty after knighthood honour
David Beckham breaks silence on representing King Charles III in a new project

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía celebrate big day

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía celebrate big day
Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía join their parents King Felipe, Queen Letizia to mark major milestone

Prince Harry makes emotional plea to Meghan as Royal Family sparks chaos

Prince Harry makes emotional plea to Meghan as Royal Family sparks chaos
Prince Harry asks Meghan Markle to show 'good faith' as Christmas holiday plans land in chaos

King Frederik chairs special judging panel at his official royal residence

King Frederik chairs special judging panel at his official royal residence
The Danish monarch heads a key judging committee for major nominations at Frederik VIII’s Palace

Andrew skips crucial deadline despite US Congress’ stern warning

Andrew skips crucial deadline despite US Congress’ stern warning
US Congress gave shocking warning to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor earlier this week

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s 'petty' move to outshine future Queen

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s 'petty' move to outshine future Queen
Kate Middleton breaks silence over Meghan Markle's 'pathetic' misstep ahead of Christmas

Princess Diana’s wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in Paris

Princess Diana’s wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in Paris
The late Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 following a shocking car crash in Paris, France

Meghan Markle speaks out on royal life experience for first time in years

Meghan Markle speaks out on royal life experience for first time in years
The Duchess of Sussex reflected on the pressures she faced inside the firm and how she learned to protect her peace

King Charles hosts Iceland’s President Halla for first time at palace

King Charles hosts Iceland’s President Halla for first time at palace
The King of Britain, Charles III, welcomes President Halla Tómasdóttir at his official royal residence

Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf

Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf
Duchess Sophie performs key duty entrusted by King Charles III during during Belize trip

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans
Queen Camilla’s heartfelt words about Canada comes just after Prince Harry unveils travel plans

Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer

Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer
The Prince of Wales fulfils commitment he made a year ago amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle