Andrew skips crucial deadline despite US Congress’ stern warning

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has skipped a crucial deadline set by the US Congress despite their blunt warning.
On Thursday, November 20, GB News reported that the former Duke of York was supposed to respond to the US Congress’s request, in which they had asked him about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
The father of two was granted a deadline of November 20 to respond to the House Oversight Committee’s call for his testimony.
Andrew’s shocking snub to the request comes after Suhas Subramanyam – one of the 16 members of Congress who signed the letter to call the former prince for testimony – gave a stern warning to him earlier this week.
Subramanyam said that the disgraced former duke is “hiding from us,” warning that "if he is hoping that the story will just go away by ignoring us and being silent, he will be sorely disappointed.”
Meanwhile, Democrat Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, while speaking to the BBC Newsnight, said, "Come clean. Come before the US Congress, voluntarily testify.”
In the letter issued on November 6, the US Congress stated, "The committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr Epstein's co-conspirators and enablers, and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations.”
"Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation,” it added.
For those unaware, King Charles removed Andrew’s royal titles last month after years of his disgracing scandals and controversies.