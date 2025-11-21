Royal

Andrew skips crucial deadline despite US Congress’ stern warning

US Congress gave shocking warning to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor earlier this week

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Andrew skips crucial deadline despite US Congress’ stern warning
Andrew skips crucial deadline despite US Congress’ stern warning

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has skipped a crucial deadline set by the US Congress despite their blunt warning.

On Thursday, November 20, GB News reported that the former Duke of York was supposed to respond to the US Congress’s request, in which they had asked him about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The father of two was granted a deadline of November 20 to respond to the House Oversight Committee’s call for his testimony.

Andrew’s shocking snub to the request comes after Suhas Subramanyam – one of the 16 members of Congress who signed the letter to call the former prince for testimony – gave a stern warning to him earlier this week.

Subramanyam said that the disgraced former duke is “hiding from us,” warning that "if he is hoping that the story will just go away by ignoring us and being silent, he will be sorely disappointed.”

Meanwhile, Democrat Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, while speaking to the BBC Newsnight, said, "Come clean. Come before the US Congress, voluntarily testify.”

In the letter issued on November 6, the US Congress stated, "The committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr Epstein's co-conspirators and enablers, and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations.”

"Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation,” it added.

For those unaware, King Charles removed Andrew’s royal titles last month after years of his disgracing scandals and controversies.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry makes emotional plea to Meghan as Royal Family sparks chaos

Prince Harry makes emotional plea to Meghan as Royal Family sparks chaos
Prince Harry asks Meghan Markle to show 'good faith' as Christmas holiday plans land in chaos

King Frederik chairs special judging panel at his official royal residence

King Frederik chairs special judging panel at his official royal residence
The Danish monarch heads a key judging committee for major nominations at Frederik VIII’s Palace

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s 'petty' move to outshine future Queen

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s 'petty' move to outshine future Queen
Kate Middleton breaks silence over Meghan Markle's 'pathetic' misstep ahead of Christmas

Princess Diana’s wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in Paris

Princess Diana’s wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in Paris
The late Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 following a shocking car crash in Paris, France

Meghan Markle speaks out on royal life experience for first time in years

Meghan Markle speaks out on royal life experience for first time in years
The Duchess of Sussex reflected on the pressures she faced inside the firm and how she learned to protect her peace

King Charles hosts Iceland’s President Halla for first time at palace

King Charles hosts Iceland’s President Halla for first time at palace
The King of Britain, Charles III, welcomes President Halla Tómasdóttir at his official royal residence

Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf

Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf
Duchess Sophie performs key duty entrusted by King Charles III during during Belize trip

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans
Queen Camilla’s heartfelt words about Canada comes just after Prince Harry unveils travel plans

Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer

Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer
The Prince of Wales fulfils commitment he made a year ago amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Prince William pays sweet tribute to Rugby hero after reunion with his family

Prince William pays sweet tribute to Rugby hero after reunion with his family
Prince William performs first royal duty after making red carpetr apperance at Royal Variety Performance

Oprah Winfrey rep reacts to Meghan Markle's bombshell interview

Oprah Winfrey rep reacts to Meghan Markle's bombshell interview
Terry Wood, former executive producer of Oprah Winfrey show speaks up on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's infamous interview

Meghan Markle admits going on ‘secret’ trip amid Harry's security fears

Meghan Markle admits going on ‘secret’ trip amid Harry's security fears
Meghan Markle confirmed she invited herself to Fashion Week in France in bombshell statememnt