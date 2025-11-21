Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s 'petty' move to outshine future Queen

Kate Middleton has had a very surprising reaction to Meghan Markle's yet another "petty" move.
The Princess of Wales announced her flagship event Together at Christmas carol service on November 14, which is set to take place on December 5, 2025, at Westminster Abbey in London.
Just three days after Kensington Palace's announcement, Meghan dropped the trailer and release date of her Netflix series, With Love's holiday special episode.
The standalone Christmas episode of Meghan's cooking series will air on December 3, 2025, prior to Kate's annual Carole concert.
The timings of Meghan's Netflix series episode before Kate's Christmas event has raised eyebrows with people in the royal quarters calling it a deliberate move from The Duchess of Sussex to overshadow her sister-in-law.
A royal source exclusively told Radar, "Kate saw the announcement and just laughed. She thinks Meghan is being petty again, but she isn't losing sleep over it."
"She believes her carol service will outshine and crush anything Meghan puts out," They added.
While another insider claimed that "There's a feeling that Meghan is constantly trying to match or mirror what Kate does."
"Kate's attitude is that she doesn't need to compete – she knows her event will dominate the season and she knows she is seen as far classier than Meghan" they added.
The insider further explained that "when it comes to Christmas this year, Kate feels confident."
"She thinks Meghan's attempt to overshadow her is just another misstep – and she's happy to let the public decide,"