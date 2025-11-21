Royal

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s 'petty' move to outshine future Queen

Kate Middleton breaks silence over Meghan Markle's 'pathetic' misstep ahead of Christmas

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s petty move to outshine future Queen
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s 'petty' move to outshine future Queen

Kate Middleton has had a very surprising reaction to Meghan Markle's yet another "petty" move.

The Princess of Wales announced her flagship event Together at Christmas carol service on November 14, which is set to take place on December 5, 2025, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Just three days after Kensington Palace's announcement, Meghan dropped the trailer and release date of her Netflix series, With Love's holiday special episode.

The standalone Christmas episode of Meghan's cooking series will air on December 3, 2025, prior to Kate's annual Carole concert.

The timings of Meghan's Netflix series episode before Kate's Christmas event has raised eyebrows with people in the royal quarters calling it a deliberate move from The Duchess of Sussex to overshadow her sister-in-law.

A royal source exclusively told Radar, "Kate saw the announcement and just laughed. She thinks Meghan is being petty again, but she isn't losing sleep over it."

"She believes her carol service will outshine and crush anything Meghan puts out," They added.

While another insider claimed that "There's a feeling that Meghan is constantly trying to match or mirror what Kate does."

"Kate's attitude is that she doesn't need to compete – she knows her event will dominate the season and she knows she is seen as far classier than Meghan" they added.

The insider further explained that "when it comes to Christmas this year, Kate feels confident."

"She thinks Meghan's attempt to overshadow her is just another misstep – and she's happy to let the public decide,"

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Diana’s wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in Paris

Princess Diana’s wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in Paris
The late Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 following a shocking car crash in Paris, France

Meghan Markle speaks out on royal life experience for first time in years

Meghan Markle speaks out on royal life experience for first time in years
The Duchess of Sussex reflected on the pressures she faced inside the firm and how she learned to protect her peace

King Charles hosts Iceland’s President Halla for first time at palace

King Charles hosts Iceland’s President Halla for first time at palace
The King of Britain, Charles III, welcomes President Halla Tómasdóttir at his official royal residence

Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf

Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf
Duchess Sophie performs key duty entrusted by King Charles III during during Belize trip

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans
Queen Camilla’s heartfelt words about Canada comes just after Prince Harry unveils travel plans

Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer

Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer
The Prince of Wales fulfils commitment he made a year ago amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Prince William pays sweet tribute to Rugby hero after reunion with his family

Prince William pays sweet tribute to Rugby hero after reunion with his family
Prince William performs first royal duty after making red carpetr apperance at Royal Variety Performance

Oprah Winfrey rep reacts to Meghan Markle's bombshell interview

Oprah Winfrey rep reacts to Meghan Markle's bombshell interview
Terry Wood, former executive producer of Oprah Winfrey show speaks up on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's infamous interview

Meghan Markle admits going on ‘secret’ trip amid Harry's security fears

Meghan Markle admits going on ‘secret’ trip amid Harry's security fears
Meghan Markle confirmed she invited herself to Fashion Week in France in bombshell statememnt

Kate Middleton recalls her painful cancer journey at star-studded event

Kate Middleton recalls her painful cancer journey at star-studded event
Princess Kate get emotional after bonding over cancer jouney with Hollywood star at Royal Variety Performance

Meghan Markle says she’s ‘learnt’ from her ‘mistakes’ amid royal rift

Meghan Markle says she’s ‘learnt’ from her ‘mistakes’ amid royal rift
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, opens up about her mistakes in a bombshell new interview

Royal Family reveals strange superstition as it wishes luck for key event

Royal Family reveals strange superstition as it wishes luck for key event
The Royal Family sends special wishes ahead of important occasion in a new Instagram post