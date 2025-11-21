Royal

King Charles gives David Beckham key duty after knighthood honour

David Beckham breaks silence on representing King Charles III in a new project

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Charles gives David Beckham key duty after knighthood honour
King Charles gives David Beckham key duty after knighthood honour

King Charles has entrusted David Beckham with a major responsibility after honouring him with knighthood title.

The former British footballer is set to represent the monarch in a new project that is close to both of their hearts.

As part of the collaboration, he will join horticulturist, author and TV presenter Frances Tophill in creating a garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which will be held in May 2026.

David and Alan will serve as ambassadors for The King's Foundation.

While announcing his new role in a latest press release, the 50-year old said, "My love for the countryside started when I was a child visiting my grandparents.”

He added, “I’ve experienced how rewarding gardening can be, and that’s why I’m looking forward to working with The RHS and The King’s Foundation on their Curious Garden at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. I hope we inspire people to get outside into nature and to try something new.”

The theme of a "Curious Garden" will be designed to "encourage the nation to discover the joy of getting curious about gardening and the vital contribution plants make to the health of people, places and planet.”

Moreover, David also joined Charles at the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show to celebrate the opening of His Majesty’s new Highgrove Shop.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Meghan Markle releases first message after shocking royal life confession

Meghan Markle releases first message after shocking royal life confession
Meghan Markle issues cryptic message after giving verdic on royal life

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía celebrate big day

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía celebrate big day
Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía join their parents King Felipe, Queen Letizia to mark major milestone

Prince Harry makes emotional plea to Meghan as Royal Family sparks chaos

Prince Harry makes emotional plea to Meghan as Royal Family sparks chaos
Prince Harry asks Meghan Markle to show 'good faith' as Christmas holiday plans land in chaos

King Frederik chairs special judging panel at his official royal residence

King Frederik chairs special judging panel at his official royal residence
The Danish monarch heads a key judging committee for major nominations at Frederik VIII’s Palace

Andrew skips crucial deadline despite US Congress’ stern warning

Andrew skips crucial deadline despite US Congress’ stern warning
US Congress gave shocking warning to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor earlier this week

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s 'petty' move to outshine future Queen

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s 'petty' move to outshine future Queen
Kate Middleton breaks silence over Meghan Markle's 'pathetic' misstep ahead of Christmas

Princess Diana’s wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in Paris

Princess Diana’s wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in Paris
The late Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 following a shocking car crash in Paris, France

Meghan Markle speaks out on royal life experience for first time in years

Meghan Markle speaks out on royal life experience for first time in years
The Duchess of Sussex reflected on the pressures she faced inside the firm and how she learned to protect her peace

King Charles hosts Iceland’s President Halla for first time at palace

King Charles hosts Iceland’s President Halla for first time at palace
The King of Britain, Charles III, welcomes President Halla Tómasdóttir at his official royal residence

Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf

Duchess Sophie delivers poignant message on King Charles’ behalf
Duchess Sophie performs key duty entrusted by King Charles III during during Belize trip

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans
Queen Camilla’s heartfelt words about Canada comes just after Prince Harry unveils travel plans

Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer

Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer
The Prince of Wales fulfils commitment he made a year ago amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle