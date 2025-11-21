King Charles gives David Beckham key duty after knighthood honour

King Charles has entrusted David Beckham with a major responsibility after honouring him with knighthood title.
The former British footballer is set to represent the monarch in a new project that is close to both of their hearts.
As part of the collaboration, he will join horticulturist, author and TV presenter Frances Tophill in creating a garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which will be held in May 2026.
David and Alan will serve as ambassadors for The King's Foundation.
While announcing his new role in a latest press release, the 50-year old said, "My love for the countryside started when I was a child visiting my grandparents.”
He added, “I’ve experienced how rewarding gardening can be, and that’s why I’m looking forward to working with The RHS and The King’s Foundation on their Curious Garden at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. I hope we inspire people to get outside into nature and to try something new.”
The theme of a "Curious Garden" will be designed to "encourage the nation to discover the joy of getting curious about gardening and the vital contribution plants make to the health of people, places and planet.”
Moreover, David also joined Charles at the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show to celebrate the opening of His Majesty’s new Highgrove Shop.