Prince Harry makes emotional plea to Meghan as Royal Family sparks chaos

Royal

  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal Family has reportedly sparked tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with delay in major update.

The Duke of Sussex - who is said to be gearing for a trip to the UK this Christmas has not given any update yet from the Buckingham Palace.

As per the sources - Harry is eager to visit his home country with wife Meghan and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - marking their first as a couple since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.

However, the delay in the approval from the Royal Family has created a stressful situation at his home in LA - where he has been living with Meghan since 2020.

An insider told Closer magazine, "The whole waiting game, and to have everything thrown into chaos by the royals, who still haven’t given Harry the courtesy of a date to work around, is beyond inconvenient."

They continued, "That alone is very stressful because Meghan is a planner, she has a full schedule and she needs to lock things in sometimes months in advance."

"She can’t just drop everything to fly over to the UK with Harry – to her that would upend everything," they added.

The insider further noted that "Harry understands it’s stressful for her and he’s always sympathetic but he feels it’s crucial that she make a show of good faith."

This update comes just days after Meghan Markle announced her Netflix series With Love,'s Christmas special episode, set to be released on December 3, 2025.

