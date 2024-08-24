Trending

Kriti Sanon reveals her profound love for Shah Rukh Khan

Kriti Sanon is a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan and has spoken highly of him during many occasions

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
Kriti Sanon reveals her profound love for Shah Rukh Khan
Kriti Sanon reveals her profound love for Shah Rukh Khan

Kriti Sanon, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale, has opened up about her admiration for him. 

The biggest celebrities out there speak loud and fondly of King Khan and Kriti is one of them.

In a recent conversation with Nikhil Kamath, Rapper Badshah and cricketer KL Rahul, the Luka Chuppi actress revealed how much she adores Shah Rukh. 

When Badshah was asked about the inspiration behind choosing a stage name, the rapper was quick enough to reason it saying, " I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan," and this is when Kriti joined the conversation, "I love him. He is one of those few people who you are a fan of and then you meet him and become a bigger fan."

 "He is very intelligent," she added. 

While Kriti and SRK have never been cast opposite each other in lead roles they did share the screen in Dilwale. 

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of the movies Crew and Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. 

Rohingya refugees facing 'increasingly dire conditions' in Bangladesh camps

Rohingya refugees facing 'increasingly dire conditions' in Bangladesh camps

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey blessed with baby boy: 'Welcome home'

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey blessed with baby boy: 'Welcome home'

Knife attack at Germany festival claims three lives

Knife attack at Germany festival claims three lives
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video

Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video

Trending News

Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Hiba Bukhari drops jaw-dropping BTS snaps from ‘Jaan Nisaar’ set: SEE
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Aiman Khan sets internet ablaze with surprise visit to Dubai
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Hania Aamir befriends clever monkeys in new post from Bali
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai days after wrapping shoot for 'The Bluff'
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
'Call Me Bae': Ananya Panday's epic 'chic-flick scream' leave millions spellbound
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar amp up their style game in Dallas
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Katrina Kaif shares husband Vicky Kaushal’s rare demand
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Deepika Padukone radiates beauty in recent appearance amid pregnancy
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Atif Aslam shares heartwarming encounter with Spanish traveler in Gilgit