Kriti Sanon reveals her profound love for Shah Rukh Khan

Kriti Sanon, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale, has opened up about her admiration for him.
The biggest celebrities out there speak loud and fondly of King Khan and Kriti is one of them.
In a recent conversation with Nikhil Kamath, Rapper Badshah and cricketer KL Rahul, the Luka Chuppi actress revealed how much she adores Shah Rukh.
When Badshah was asked about the inspiration behind choosing a stage name, the rapper was quick enough to reason it saying, " I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan," and this is when Kriti joined the conversation, "I love him. He is one of those few people who you are a fan of and then you meet him and become a bigger fan."
"He is very intelligent," she added.
While Kriti and SRK have never been cast opposite each other in lead roles they did share the screen in Dilwale.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of the movies Crew and Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.