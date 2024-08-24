Sabrina Carpenter responds to Barry Keoghan split speculation

Sabrina Carpenter coyly addressed the rumours surrounding her alleged split with Barry Keoghan.
While conversing with The Guardian after the release of her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, on Friday, the Espresso singer opened up about the Saltburn actor.
Reflecting on her collaboration with Berry on in her music video for Please Please Please, Sabrina said it was, “one of the best experiences I've ever had,' while adding, 'I'm very honored and I got to work with such a great actor!”
Then she made fun of her own "coy diplomacy" and said, "Such a great actor," again, with a nasally voice.
Concerning living in an era where social media is pervasive and having her private life in the public eye, Sabrina said, "It's not what I signed up for, but I can't really help when I was born."
She added, “I want to be honest – I want to just write about what's happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like…OK!”
To note, when Carpenter and Keoghan were seen out together for dinner in Los Angeles in December of last year, dating rumours about the two of them were first raised.